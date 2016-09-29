Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, and Microsoft are banding together to advance AI

The companies are forming an alliance aimed at helping better understand the implications of AI in the broad context

Like it or not, Artificial Intelligence is already an integral part of our lives. From your smartphone offering up a more optimal route on the ride home to your news feed subtly learning the kinds of stories you’re likely to find appealing, these systems have been working silently in the background, ever evolving.

In an effort to help “advance public understanding” of artificial intelligence and to create “practices on the challenges and opportunities within the field,” a group of the planet’s largest companies including Facebook, Google, Amazon, IBM and Microsoft have come together to form a non-profit organization aimed at doing so.

According to the official announcement, this association will jointly conduct research and recommend best practices regarding “ethics, fairness and inclusivity; transparency, privacy, and interoperability; collaboration between people and AI systems; and the trustworthiness, reliability and robustness of the technology.” They also clarified, “It does not intend to lobby government or other policymaking bodies.”

Besides members from these companies, the remainder of the board will be occupied by representatives from academia and the nonprofit sector such as the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence and the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence. There may also be additional corporate members inducted into the association over time. Interestingly, the representative from Google is the person behind the creation of their DeepMind supercomputer that famously trounced the reigning world champ of the ancient Korean game Go.

The recent past has seen massive leaps in the efficacy of Artificial Intelligence--especially due to a better understanding of the application of Deep Neural Networks (the software approach that enables systems to ‘self-learn’ from the stimulus and data it is exposed to.) Such an association of companies is expected to bring a shared and common understanding of both the potential and the pitfalls that are bound to emerge on the road ahead.