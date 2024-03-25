Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces IPL 2024 offer: 50 days of free internet for…

Akash Amabni’s Reliance Jio has already revolutionized the telecom sector in the telecom sector in the country by launching affordable data plans and devices for the masses. Before handing over the reins of Reliance Jio to Akash Amabni, Mukesh Ambani took the company to new heights. Mukesh Ambani launched JioFiber to offer high speed internet connectivity. Following the same path, Akash Ambani’s Jio has announced few revolutionary products and one of them is Jio AirFiber. The Jio AirFiber service offers last mile connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach through physical connectivity. As JioCinema is streaming the IPL 2024 for free, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio IPL offer 2024.

This IPL season, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio is offering 50 days of free broadband services to JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers. Offer applicable once per Jio True 5G mobile connection upon activation of JioFiber/ JioAirFiber connection. Existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber users who do either bill plan change, prepaid to postpaid migration or make a 12 months advance payment get eligible for this offer. Once the AirFiber connection is installed and activated, a 50-day FREE discount voucher will be credited to the user's MyJio account within 7 working days.

Customer has to redeem the 50 days discount voucher upon getting a payable invoice from Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and it will be adjusted in the upcoming bill cycle. Discount voucher is valid for 2 years from the date of credit and is non-transferable. This offer is valid up to 30th April 2024.