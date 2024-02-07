Twitter
Technology

Akash Ambani’s Jio offering bonus data with special plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Akash Ambani's Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 14 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in India by offering a range of affordable data plans and devices. Reliance Jio has disrupted the industry by launching new plans to cater the usage needs of specific audiences. There are several plans from Reliance Jio that are bundled with other services and subscription to OTT platforms. These plans bundled with OTT subscriptions are amongst the most popular and to get the most out of it, recently Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launched a new plan with a JioTV Premium subscription. The plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 14 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema. The new loaded Jio prepaid plans start at Rs 398. There were four new plans introduced under the category - Rs 148, Rs 398, Rs 1198 and Rs 4498 plans.

The Rs 1198 Reliance Jio is valid for 84 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to 14 OTT platforms via the JioTV application. With this plan, users can now get 18GB extra data. The bonus data bundled with the plan is offered in the form of three 6GB data vouchers. These vouchers are credited to the registered account of the user in the MyJio app.

The 14 OTT subscriptions offered under JioTV Premium include - JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka.

