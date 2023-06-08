Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

JioTag bluetooth tracker launched in India: price, features, and more

Priced at Rs 1,299, the device offers an immersive 360-degree viewing experience. It is good to watch cricket matches, movies, and even play games.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

JioTag bluetooth tracker launched in India: price, features, and more
We can place the tracker in wallets, and handbags to keep track of them.

JioTag, a Bluetooth tracker for devices and accessories has been launched in India today, June 8. It can help connect with the users' smartphones. It further helps the user track the item attached to it. Developed by Reliance, JioTags can be seen as a replacement for Apple's AirTags. However, it is more accessible compared to AirTags and has been priced much lower than the competitor. Touted to be lightweight, the tracker is believed to be easy to use. This recently-launched device is also supported by the Jio Community Find feature. The white-coloured lightweight tracker also comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable.

Availability and price of JioTag

Going by Jio.com, the JioTag has been priced at Rs. 2,199, nevertheless, the tracker is presently available for only Rs. 749. Reliance is also offering a cash-on-delivery facility at some selected pin codes across the country. Meanwhile, others can place prepaid orders to procure the device. 

Specifications, and features of JioTag

The JioTag is powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery with one-year battery life. The tracker connects with smartphones using Bluetooth v5.1. Meanwhile, the users can further place it in their wallet, and handbag so that they can keep track of their important items. The lanyard cable which comes with the tracker helps attach it to other items easily. It is capable of tracking up to 20 meters indoors and up to 50 meters outdoors. Apart from locating items of regular use, the tracker is also capable of finding users' smartphones. Even in silent mode, one can make the phone ring by double-tapping on the JioTag.

Furthermore, the JioTag weighs 9.5 grams and is 38.2mm x 38.2mm x 7.2mm in size. The newly-launched Bluetooth tracker is also supported by the Jio Community Find feature. So that when someone is unable to locate the connected items at the last disconnected location, they can list their JioTag as lost on the JioThings application on their smartphones. After this, the Community Find feature will search and send the location of the lost JioTag to the handset.

In the meantime, Jio has also launched the JioDive VR headset in India.

Priced at Rs 1,299, the device offers an immersive 360-degree viewing experience. It is good to watch cricket matches, movies, and even play games.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.