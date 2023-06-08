JioTag bluetooth tracker launched in India: price, features, and more

We can place the tracker in wallets, and handbags to keep track of them.

JioTag, a Bluetooth tracker for devices and accessories has been launched in India today, June 8. It can help connect with the users' smartphones. It further helps the user track the item attached to it. Developed by Reliance, JioTags can be seen as a replacement for Apple's AirTags. However, it is more accessible compared to AirTags and has been priced much lower than the competitor. Touted to be lightweight, the tracker is believed to be easy to use. This recently-launched device is also supported by the Jio Community Find feature. The white-coloured lightweight tracker also comes with an extra battery and lanyard cable.

Availability and price of JioTag

Going by Jio.com, the JioTag has been priced at Rs. 2,199, nevertheless, the tracker is presently available for only Rs. 749. Reliance is also offering a cash-on-delivery facility at some selected pin codes across the country. Meanwhile, others can place prepaid orders to procure the device.

Specifications, and features of JioTag

The JioTag is powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery with one-year battery life. The tracker connects with smartphones using Bluetooth v5.1. Meanwhile, the users can further place it in their wallet, and handbag so that they can keep track of their important items. The lanyard cable which comes with the tracker helps attach it to other items easily. It is capable of tracking up to 20 meters indoors and up to 50 meters outdoors. Apart from locating items of regular use, the tracker is also capable of finding users' smartphones. Even in silent mode, one can make the phone ring by double-tapping on the JioTag.

Furthermore, the JioTag weighs 9.5 grams and is 38.2mm x 38.2mm x 7.2mm in size. The newly-launched Bluetooth tracker is also supported by the Jio Community Find feature. So that when someone is unable to locate the connected items at the last disconnected location, they can list their JioTag as lost on the JioThings application on their smartphones. After this, the Community Find feature will search and send the location of the lost JioTag to the handset.

In the meantime, Jio has also launched the JioDive VR headset in India.

Priced at Rs 1,299, the device offers an immersive 360-degree viewing experience. It is good to watch cricket matches, movies, and even play games.