Wolves vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Leicester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers looking for victory as to take the club into second place in the Premier League table.

The Wolves meanwhile play host with the opportunity to move into the sixth position.

When and where to watch Wolves vs Leicester City

Where and when is the Wolves vs Leicester City Premier League match being played?

The Wolves vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be played on February 15, 2020, at Molineux Stadium.

What time does the Wolves vs Leicester City, Premier League match begin?

The Wolves vs Leicester City match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Wolves vs Leicester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Wolves vs Leicester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Wolves vs Leicester City live streaming?

The Wolves vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Wolves vs Leicester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Vardy