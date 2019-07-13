Wimbledon 2019: Barbora Strycova bounces back to reach doubles final

Barbora Strycova from Czech Republic rebounded from the disappointing loss in the singles semi-finals and qualified for the women's doubles Wimbledon final with Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-Wei on Friday.

Hsieh and Barbora will be taking on Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China in Saturday's final.

Dabrowski and Xu on Friday, defeated the defending champions and second seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejickova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

This will be Strycova's first appearance in the final of a Grand Slam, whilst Hsieh already has won two doubles titles to her name.

Dabrowski, 27, and 30-year-old Xu are both set to be appearing for their first Grand Slam final.