Trending#

World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh

Virat Kohli

Narendra Modi

Rohit Sharma

  1. Home
  2. Sports


Wimbledon 2019: Barbora Strycova bounces back to reach doubles final

Hsieh and Barbora will be taking on Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China in Saturday's final.


Barbora Strycova

, AFP

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 09:27 AM IST

Barbora Strycova from Czech Republic rebounded from the disappointing loss in the singles semi-finals and qualified for the women's doubles Wimbledon final with Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-Wei on Friday.

Hsieh and Barbora will be taking on Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China in Saturday's final.

Dabrowski and Xu on Friday, defeated the defending champions and second seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejickova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

This will be Strycova's first appearance in the final of a Grand Slam, whilst Hsieh already has won two doubles titles to her name.

Related Photos

'We'll Never See A Rivalry Like This Again': Twitter gets emotional after classic Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon semifinal

Dabrowskiâ€‹, 27, andâ€‹ 30-year-old Xuâ€‹ are both set to be appearing fir their first Grand Slam final. â€‹

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox