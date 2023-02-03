Watch: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreates 'Roadies' audition scene, fans react

The video was shared by fans on social media.

Cricketer Shubman Gill knows how to keep his fans entertained. On Thursday, he dropped a hilarious reel video of himself and his teammates, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal, as they recreated a famous scene from MTV's reality show Roadies. The video has left many in stitches, including Natasa Stankovic, who couldn't help but laugh at the trio's comedic timing and spot-on impressions. The video has quickly gone viral, with fans around the world praising the cricketers for their lighthearted take on the famous scene.

In the video, Shubman Gill, Ishan, and Yuzvendra appeared in their blue Team India jerseys. Shubman played a contestant who was harshly criticized during his audition, while Ishan essayed the role of Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa, hilariously mimicking a gorilla in their hotel room. Yuzvendra portrayed the other judge, Raghu Ram, and delivered the line, "Now you have really pissed me off!" with perfect comedic timing.

Ishan then rose from his chair and implored Shubman to demonstrate intensity and passion. Reacting to the request, Shubman emotionally declared, “I have that intensity. I have that passion. I will make it, I will definitely make it.” In response, Ishan mimicked a gorilla pose, in an effort to emulate Nikhil from the episode, and then leapt onto the bed.

He further instructs Shubman to slap himself, and he complies. Ishan follows suit, delivering a sharp slap to Shubman's face and demanding that he repeat the action. The two then walk away, with Ishan remarking, “Better.”

The scene is from the infamous audition round of Roadies. The show is known for providing a platform to renowned celebrities such as Rannvijay Singha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prince Narula, Bani J, and Varun Sood, among many others. This show has become a staple in the entertainment industry, offering a unique opportunity for aspiring stars to showcase their talents and make a name for themselves.

Check out the reactions here:

Notably, all three players were part of the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, which India won 2-1. Gill and Kishan will remain with the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Australia, with Kishan earning his maiden call-up to the red-ball side in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

