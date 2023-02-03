Chloe Tryon shines as South Africa beat India by 5 wickets to clinch Women's T20 Tri-series title

Image Source: Twitter/ ProteasWomenCSA

Chloe Tryon hit an impressive unbeaten fifty to help South Africa triumphantly chase down the 110-run target in 18 overs, beating India by 5 wickets in the low-scoring final of the Women's T20I tri-series at Buffalo Park, East London on Thursday. Tryon's remarkable 57 off 32 balls propelled the hosts to victory, as they finished with 113/5 in 18 overs to become the champions.

The degree of difficulty all other batters faced due to the slowness of the track made Tryon's innings particularly impressive. Despite South Africa being reduced to 47 for 4 and then 66 for 5 at the start of the 14th over, Indian spinners Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Sneh Rana valiantly attempted to counterbalance Harleen Deol's confounding batting approach.

RESULT | #MomentumProteas WIN BY 5 WICKETS



Chloe Tryon's maiden T20i half-century was the glue in the #MomentumProteas innings to chase down the 110-run target and claim the Tri-Series title#SAWvINDW #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/PeugD286mV — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 2, 2023

Earlier, Harleen Deol scored 46 off 56 balls on a sluggish track as India's women battled to bat, mustering only 109 for 4 against South Africa in the T20 Tri-series final on Thursday. With Smriti Mandhana dismissed for a duck and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (21) also returning to the dugout just as she was settling in, Deol's effort was below par as she played a plethora of dot balls, placing the onus on Deepti Sharma (16 not out off 14 balls), who was unable to provide the necessary impetus.

India made no attempt to force the pace, and Deol was content to play the sheet anchor until she lost her wicket in the final over. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/16 in 4 overs) of South Africa was brilliant in the Powerplay.

South Africa bowled a total of 25 dot balls, limiting India to a meager 19 runs in the six powerplay overs. This impressive display of bowling prowess from the South African side stifled India's offense, leaving them with a difficult task ahead.

READ| 'Beta jab tu U19 khel raha tha na, tera baap...': Pakistan pacer's shocking jibe at Virat Kohli