Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Watch: Rohit Sharma spotted with unusual 'black' knee before third T20I against South Africa

As Rohit turned around, the camera captured the black spot properly, indicating that the India captain, may after all, have applied an ointment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Watch: Rohit Sharma spotted with unusual 'black' knee before third T20I against South Africa
File Photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma came into the third T20I without two of his greatest batsmen, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who were both rested from the series-clinching match against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the match, which is being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. As Rohit disclosed that Arshdeep Singh had a back niggle and was resting as a precaution, India called in Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa also made one change as Anrich Nortje was rested and Dwaine Pretorius came in for him.

Meanwhile, when the Indian team prepared and warmed up for the match, Rohit Sharma was noticed with a large black mark on his left knee while knocking around.

It's not precisely a bruised knee, nor is it really protective padding. The camera accurately recorded the black mark as Rohit turned around, indicating that the India skipper may have put something on his knee.

READ| Jonny Bairstow shares gruesome post on freak injury that ended T20 World Cup dreams for England

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ranveer-Deepika, Saif-Kareena, Ranbir-Alia: Ahead of Brahmastra release, a look at Bollywood films of real-life couples
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odia singer Murali Mohapatra collapses and dies while performing on stage, CM Naveen Patnaik mourns his demise
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.