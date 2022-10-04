Watch: Rohit Sharma spotted with unusual 'black' knee before third T20I against South Africa

File Photo

India skipper Rohit Sharma came into the third T20I without two of his greatest batsmen, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who were both rested from the series-clinching match against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first in the match, which is being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. As Rohit disclosed that Arshdeep Singh had a back niggle and was resting as a precaution, India called in Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa also made one change as Anrich Nortje was rested and Dwaine Pretorius came in for him.

Meanwhile, when the Indian team prepared and warmed up for the match, Rohit Sharma was noticed with a large black mark on his left knee while knocking around.

It's not precisely a bruised knee, nor is it really protective padding. The camera accurately recorded the black mark as Rohit turned around, indicating that the India skipper may have put something on his knee.

