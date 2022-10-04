Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Jonny Bairstow shares gruesome post on freak injury that ended T20 World Cup dreams for England

Jonny Bairstow showed off his gruesome leg injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

Jonny Bairstow shares gruesome post on freak injury that ended T20 World Cup dreams for England
Jonny Bairstow was in fine form until his freak injury

England batsmanJonny Bairstow has disclosed the full nature of the freak injury that will prohibit him from competing in this month's T20 World Cup.

A month ago, hours after being selected for England's World Cup squad in Australia as one of the team's opening batters, Bairstow broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle while playing golf north of Leeds.

In an effort to restore equilibrium, he overcompensated after falling. He has been seen screaming uncontrollably.

"The actual injury was as such ... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," he wrote on Monday on Instagram. "All in all I have done a proper job on it!" He had successful surgery more than a week later, and won't play again until next year.\

 

"The first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure its right," he wrote.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Bairstow, who also missed the final Test of England's home summer series with South Africa, provided further explanation on the injury. "Normally when you slip you fall on your bum, which would have been fine as there's plenty of cushion in there," he added.

Bairstow was named the best test player in England this summer. During his finest year in Tests, he struck four hundreds and scored 681 runs at an average of 75.6.

READ| Watch: Mohammed Siraj catches the ball and then touches boundary ropes, South Africa sets target of 228

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.