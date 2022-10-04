Jonny Bairstow shares gruesome post on freak injury that ended T20 World Cup dreams for England

Jonny Bairstow was in fine form until his freak injury

England batsmanJonny Bairstow has disclosed the full nature of the freak injury that will prohibit him from competing in this month's T20 World Cup.

A month ago, hours after being selected for England's World Cup squad in Australia as one of the team's opening batters, Bairstow broke his left leg and dislocated his left ankle while playing golf north of Leeds.

In an effort to restore equilibrium, he overcompensated after falling. He has been seen screaming uncontrollably.

"The actual injury was as such ... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," he wrote on Monday on Instagram. "All in all I have done a proper job on it!" He had successful surgery more than a week later, and won't play again until next year.\

"The first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure its right," he wrote.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Bairstow, who also missed the final Test of England's home summer series with South Africa, provided further explanation on the injury. "Normally when you slip you fall on your bum, which would have been fine as there's plenty of cushion in there," he added.

Bairstow was named the best test player in England this summer. During his finest year in Tests, he struck four hundreds and scored 681 runs at an average of 75.6.

