Watch: MS Dhoni's post-gym session video sparks internet frenzy over his remarkable fitness at 42

The nation's enduring fascination with MS Dhoni is truly remarkable, as the former captain of team India has managed to maintain his prominence in the world of cricket long after his international career. Despite his advancing age, Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, led the team to their fifth IPL title in the recently concluded edition of the lucrative franchise league.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has achieved virtually every accolade in the sport, celebrated his 42nd birthday in July, yet he remains one of the most physically fit players in the game. Since retiring from all formats of international cricket, Dhoni has solely focused on playing in the IPL, and his commitment to maintaining his exceptional fitness has undoubtedly contributed to his longevity in the cricketing community.

A video recently emerged online, showing the World Cup winner returning from a rigorous workout session at the Jharkhand Cricket Association. Fans were left in awe of their beloved captain cool, as his fitness level continues to astound and inspire.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and quickly gained recognition as a formidable cricket ball hitter. However, as time went on, he evolved into a finisher who skillfully guided his team to victories with his calculated aggression and exceptional tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the One Day Internationals (ODIs). Throughout his career, he played 350 games in this format, amassing an impressive total of 10,773 runs with an average of 50.57. He achieved 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with his highest score being an unbeaten 183.

As India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar leading the pack with 18,426 runs), Dhoni also ranks as the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. What makes his statistics even more astonishing is the fact that he achieved over 10,000 runs while batting lower down the order, maintaining an average of over 50.

In addition to his international career, Dhoni also plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, the team secured their fifth title in the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in the IPL 2024 will depend on his fitness.

