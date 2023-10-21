Watch: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ out loud during AUS vs PAK match

Watch viral video of Australian fan chanting Indian slogans aloud during Australia vs Pakistan clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday.

A rare visual was captured at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru when an Australian fan grabbed the crowd's attention after chanting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ aloud.

It was during the Australia vs Pakistan match when the fan spread his arms above and chanted the slogan out loud, receiving huge support from the crowd as well.

Australia fans saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at Chinnaswamy Stadium.pic.twitter.com/udVosrzhbv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 21, 2023

Yesterday, Pakistan faced their second consecutive loss as Australia clinched a 62 run victory. Earlier, Pakistan already experienced their first World Cup 2023 loss against India on 14th October.

Australia who lost the toss and had to bat first went on to give a stunning first innings, putting a total of 367/9. Opening batters, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh unleashed their best innings as the duo set a new record for the highest Australian opening partnership in World Cup history.

Warner knocked 163 runs, while Marsh gave his career best ODI score of 121 runs. Togetherly, the duo made a 259 run partnership, the second best in World Cup history. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga from Sri Lanka recorded the highest run partnership for opening wicket of 282 runs in 2011 ODI World Cup.

Now, Pakistan’s next match is scheduled against Afghanistan on Monday (23 October) at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Whereas Australia that were initially suffering with losses, have now emerged victorious in their last two games. Their next match is set to take place on 25th October against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.