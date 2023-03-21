Virat Kohli should focus on Tests and ODIs, says Shoaib Akhtar

Image: Instagram

Both Virat Kohli and Shoaib Akhtar are legends in their own rights, and thus they deserve attention when they express their opinions. Akhtar, in a conversation with Sports Tak, shared his view on Kohli’s work fatigue. He was asked by the anchor if Kohli’s work load is taking a toll on his batting.

Akhtar started diplomatically and tried to avoid the question, but then he said that Kohli should focus more on ODIs and Tests. Akhtar said, “He (Kohli) should focus only on Tests and ODIs at this point. T20 consumes a lot of energy. He is very exciting character, he wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20, he likes it. At times he needs to save his body.”

This is indeed a question, many experts have been raising and debating about. Kohli has been the Indian batting spearhead since many years now and in all formats, but with age, his body and mind might not be able to handle responsibilities like before.

The good thing, however, is Kohli’s amazing fitness even at the age of 34. This is an age where many top performing cricketers start thinking of retirement, but Kohli’s unmatched energy and fitness might push him for another 4-5 years of international cricket.

