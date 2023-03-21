Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli should focus on Tests and ODIs, says Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli has been handling all the responsibilities of Indian team’s batting in all three formats. Is this the right time for him to curb the pressure on body and mind?

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli should focus on Tests and ODIs, says Shoaib Akhtar
Image: Instagram

Both Virat Kohli and Shoaib Akhtar are legends in their own rights, and thus they deserve attention when they express their opinions. Akhtar, in a conversation with Sports Tak, shared his view on Kohli’s work fatigue. He was asked by the anchor if Kohli’s work load is taking a toll on his batting.

Akhtar started diplomatically and tried to avoid the question, but then he said that Kohli should focus more on ODIs and Tests. Akhtar said, “He (Kohli) should focus only on Tests and ODIs at this point. T20 consumes a lot of energy. He is very exciting character, he wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20, he likes it. At times he needs to save his body.”

This is indeed a question, many experts have been raising and debating about. Kohli has been the Indian batting spearhead since many years now and in all formats, but with age, his body and mind might not be able to handle responsibilities like before.

The good thing, however, is Kohli’s amazing fitness even at the age of 34. This is an age where many top performing cricketers start thinking of retirement, but Kohli’s unmatched energy and fitness might push him for another 4-5 years of international cricket.

READ | IPL 2023: Virat Kohli opens about his 'life changing' moment and it's not India captaincy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.