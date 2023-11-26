This star India player can get highest bid of Rs 30-35 crore in IPL 2024 Auction, not Rachin, Head, Starc

However, as per the rumours circulating on social media, it is suggesting that teams are likely to bet big money on this Indian player rather than a foreign player.

The IPL 2024 retention and trade window got over at 4 PM on Sunday and the ten franchises have revealed their retained and released players on Star Sports network.

The upcoming IPL Auction 2024 is going to be very exciting as it is happening a month after the completion of World Cup 2023. It means that players who showcased commendable performances in the World Cup can trigger bidding wars among the ten IPL teams. Players like Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc are expected to receive some heavy bids in the auction.

However, as per the rumours circulating on social media, it is suggesting that teams are likely to bet big money on this Indian player rather than a foreign player.

India’s star bowler Shardul Thakur used to play for Kolkata Knight Riders but now the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise have released Shardul Thakur from the squad. So, one can expect big money on Thakur in the IPL auction on Decmber 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Besides bowling, Thakur also has great batting prowess and has many times led the team to important victories with his all-round performance. It is possible that this time, Bangalore and Punjab are eyeing for Shardul and might bag him as the most expensive player in IPL history.

Hardik Pandya who was expected to be the shocking trade of the 17th edition of IPL was initially retained by Gujarat Titans. But now he has been transferred to the Mumbai Indians, as per the report of Cricbuzz. The cricket website also confirmed that the deal has been officially signed by both the franchises.