Sania Mirza shares cryptic post on Instagram stories amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza has continued to remain tight-lipped on her divorce rumours

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage continues to be on the lips of their fans who will be crying out for some explanation from the pair, who are yet to respond to any of the talk regarding their marriage, and the divorce rumours. Despite that, Sania has taken to Instagram and has shared some cryptic posts of late, including another one on Monday.

It's been a while since the rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce first broke out, and since then, there have even been rumours that the couple have already called it splits, but they have not said anything in public because they're going to come together for a talk show.

Sania even celebrated her birthday, and while her husband shared a cute picture of them together, she neither responded to it nor reacted to the wish, further adding to the couple's fans' woes.

The pair even shared pictures of themselves, spending time with their son Izhaan Mirza Malik separately, which further added fuel to the fire.

Amidst all the talk and speculation, Sania shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story, that read, "Sabr, the one who knows Sabr knows peace."

Clearly, the Indian tennis ace appeared fed up with all the noise surrounding her marriage, and maybe the post was regarding all that.

Recently, Malik took to Twitter and share a video of himself, taking his son out for a drive.

Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League...

Btw we had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all fasten seat belts too... pic.twitter.com/HvtPUrtObD — Shoaib Malik(@realshoaibmalik) December 4, 2022

"Good father son time & long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League...Btw we had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all fasten seat belts too..." read the caption of the former Pakistani all-rounder's tweet.

The pair of Sania and Shoaib will be seen together on the show called 'The Mirza Malik Show', which will be streaming on the OTT platform Urduflix very soon.