Rs 2400 crore: The amount which Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal may pay to sign Lionel Messi, details inside

File photo

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal is planning to sign Argentina striker Lionel Messi for a whopping $300 million, reported Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Notably, Messi is currently playing for French club Paris Saint German (PSG) but his contract with the PSG is ending this summer and the Argentina skipper will become a free agent after that. For his part, Messi has repeatedly mentioned that he would like to stay for one more season at PSG.

Few weeks ago, another Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr left everyone in shock after signing Cristiano Ronaldo in a record-breaking deal worth EUR 200 million.

Al Nassr’s move to bring Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia must have prompted Al Hilal to launch a bid to bring the World Cup winning striker to Saudi and offer him a deal which will make him the top paid footballer ever.

According to reports, besides Al Hilal, there are some other clubs which are willing to sign Messi if he does not renew his PSG contract after the end of this season. Messi's former club, Barcelona is also interested in signing him, whereas, MLS giant Inter Miami have also expressed interest in inking a deal with the Argentinian superstar.

Meanwhile, PSG are hopeful that Messi would extend his stay in Paris and would ink a new deal after the end of this season.