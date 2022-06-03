Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Semifinal of French Open

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev face off in the French Open 2022 semifinal

Having defeated his arch-nemesis, Novak Djokovic, in the French Open 2022 quarterfinal, birthday boy Rafael Nadal who turns 36 on Friday will take on Alexander Zverev of Germany to keep his hopes alive of winning a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal, who already has 13 Roland Garros titles under his belt, will be gunning for a 14th major honour, but before that, the Spaniard will have to find a way past the Olympic champion who is on course for a maiden major title.

In the other semifinal clash, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway will go head to head to reach the final of the French Open 2022, for only the first time in their respective careers.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev start?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will be played on June 3, Friday at 06:15 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev take place?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will be held at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros, in Paris, France.

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev will stream live on the Sonyliv app and website in India.