Meet world’s richest football player and it’s not Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe or David Beckham

Meet world’s richest football player and it’s not Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe

Football is one of the highest paid sports in the world and there are many footballers who are millionaires, including hugely popular names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, etc. But you will be surprised to know that there is one footballer who is a billionaire and he is the richest footballer in the world.

Faiq Bolkiah is considered the richest football player in the world as he has a net worth of USD 20 billion. Fair Bolkiah is a member of Brunei royal family and has served as the captain of the Brunei national team. He currently represents Chonburi FC in Thailand.

Born on May 9, 1988 in Los Angeles, US, Faiq Bolkiah has represented a number of teams, including the Chelsea Youth and U18 teams, the U18 and U23 teams at Leicester, Southampton ACA, Newbury Youth, Martimo B, and Maritimo. The transfer value of Bolkiah quite low at USD 2,15,650 but he is the world’s richest footballer due to his royal lineage.

Faiq Bolkiah is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, Prince of Brunei and nephew of Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the current Sultan of Brunei. Faiq Bolkiah holds both Bruneian and American citizenship. He was educated in Great Britain at Bradfield College.

As a youngster, Faiq Bolkiah got trained at the academies of Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester City. But he failed to find a place in senior squads with Premier League outfits and joined Maritimo in Portugal in 2020.