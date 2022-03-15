Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Live streaming, MUN vs ATM Dream11, time & where to watch

The next game of the night will see Manchester United welcome Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford for the second leg of their last-16 tie of the Champions League.

The contest is delicately poised at 1-1 following the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano. Anthony Elanga, who had come off the bench, registered for Man United after Joao Felix had sent Atletico ahead.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid - Round of 16 - Leg 2

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will be played on March 17, 2022, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Ajax vs Benfica possible starting lineup:

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa