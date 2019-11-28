Headlines

Man Utd vs Astana, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Malaysian plane crashes into two motorists, horrifying video surface on internet

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court poses tough question to Gujarat govt over release of convicts

UP man pays Rs 9 lakh for 'magic mirror' to see people naked, what happened next will blow you mind

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Man Utd vs Astana, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Manchester United lock horns with Astana away from home in the Europa League on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 08:07 PM IST

The Old Trafford side have decided to take a lot of their youngsters to Kazakhstan after securing their spot in the Round of 32.
 

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Astana

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Astana, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Astana, UEFA Europa League match will be played on November 28, 2019, in Kazakhstan.

 

What time does the Manchester United vs Astana, Europa League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Astana match will begin at 09:20 PM IST on Thursday. 

 

Where to watch Manchester United vs Astana, Europa League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs AZ live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Astana live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Astana live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

 

Manchester United vs Astana: Predicted Starting XIs 

Astana: Eric; Rukavina, Postnikov, Logvinenko, Shomko; Beisebekov, Pertsukh, Mayewski, Rotariu; Tomasov, Khizhnichenko

Manchester United: Grant; Laird, Tuanzebe, Bernard, Shaw; Garner, Levitt; Chong, Lingard, Gomes; Greenwood.

