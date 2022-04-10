Man City vs Liverpool dream11 prediction: Best picks for MCI vs LIV match in Premier League 2021-22

The top two teams in the Premier League will face each other on Super Sunday as Man City vs Liverpool match headlines this week's Premier League matches. This game could go some way towards having a big say in the title race as only a solitary point currently separates the two teams.

Pep Guardiola's Man City will have the home advantage, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be no pushovers, and it will be a mouth-watering clash to witness two of the heavyweights in modern-day football go head to head.

The title will be City's to lose, as they had a massive advantage in earlier weeks before they dropped points, and now Liverpool will be hoping to go past their arch-nemesis.

Dream11 Prediction – MCI vs LIV - Premier League 2021-22

MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team: Fantasy predictions and tips for Premier League

Man City vs Liverpool My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne (c), Naby Keïta

Strikers: Mohamed Salah (vc), Raheem Sterling

Man City vs Liverpool probable Playing XIs

Man City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz

