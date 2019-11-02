ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HFC vs KB

Headlines

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeSports

Sports

ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HFC vs KB

HFC vs KB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, HFC Dream11 Team Player List, KB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hyderabad FC will take on Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 2019-20 in their first home game of the season.

Hyderabad have zero wins in two games and are at the bottom of the table while the Blasters would expect to earn three points against an injury-plagued side.

 

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: My Dream11 Team 

B Khan (GK), Gurtej Singh, J. Rodrigues, M. Rakip, G. Zuiverloon, M.L Pereira, N. Poojari, M. Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, B. Ogbeche, Robin Singh.

 

 

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Probable Playing 11

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojary Marko Stankovic, L Ralte, Marcelinho, Robin Singh.

Kerala Blasters: Bilal Khan, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mohammad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Jairo Rodriguez, Sergio Cidoncha, Moustapha Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, K Prasanth, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

 

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match details

The match will be played on November 2, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, calls him ‘dedh shana’ for this reason

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

SSC CPO 2023 Notification: Apply for Delhi Police, CAPF SI posts at ssc.nic.in before this date

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE