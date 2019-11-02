ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HFC vs KB

HFC vs KB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Player List, HFC Dream11 Team Player List, KB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Head to Head.

Hyderabad FC will take on Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 2019-20 in their first home game of the season.

Hyderabad have zero wins in two games and are at the bottom of the table while the Blasters would expect to earn three points against an injury-plagued side.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: My Dream11 Team

B Khan (GK), Gurtej Singh, J. Rodrigues, M. Rakip, G. Zuiverloon, M.L Pereira, N. Poojari, M. Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, B. Ogbeche, Robin Singh.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Probable Playing 11

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Poojary Marko Stankovic, L Ralte, Marcelinho, Robin Singh.

Kerala Blasters: Bilal Khan, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mohammad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Jairo Rodriguez, Sergio Cidoncha, Moustapha Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, K Prasanth, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match details

The match will be played on November 2, 2019, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.