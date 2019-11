ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs OFC

A revitalised Chennaiyin FC will look to build momentum when they take on Odisha FC.

After remaining winless, and goalless, in their opening four games, the two-time champions defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1 in thrilling fashion.

As for Odisha, they have only managed to register one win from their five matches.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: My Dream11 Team

V Kaith, C Javier, N Das, E Sabia, L Goian, M Tebar, X Hernandez, R Crivellaro, D Diagne, A Santana, N Valskis.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Probable Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Match details

The match will be played on November 28, 2019, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.