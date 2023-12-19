IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check RCB's full list of released, retained, and new players.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to win an IPL title. With impactful players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, they have been one of the strongest side in IPL history. In order to address previous weaknesses and aim to form a formidable team, RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, is set to participate in the IPL 2024 auction. While important players like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have been retained, the team has also released notable players such as Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, resulting in gaps in the squad. With a budget of Rs 23.25 crore and six vacancies to fill, RCB will need to make strategic decisions during the auction.
RCB retained players: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar
RCB released players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav
RCB full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Virat Kohli
|15 Crore
|2
|Glenn Maxwell
|11 Crore
|3
|Faf Du Plessis
|7 crore
|4
|Mohammad Siraj
|7 Crore
|5
|Cameron Green
|17.50 crore
|6
|Dinesh Karthik
|5.5 crore
|7
|Rajat Patidar
|20 Lakh
|8
|Anuj Rawat
|3.4 crore
|9
|Akash Deep
|20 lakh
|10
|Mahipal Lomror
|95 lakh
|11
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|30 lakh
|12
|Karn Sharma
|50 lakh
|13
|Reece Topley
|1.9 crore
|14
|Himanshu Sharma
|20 lakh
|15
|Manoj Bhandage
|20 lakh
|16
|Rajan Kumar
|70 lakh
|17
|Avinash Singh
|60 lakh
|18
|Sonu Yadav
|20 lakh
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...