IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check RCB's full list of released, retained, and new players.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:44 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to win an IPL title. With impactful players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, they have been one of the strongest side in IPL history. In order to address previous weaknesses and aim to form a formidable team, RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, is set to participate in the IPL 2024 auction. While important players like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have been retained, the team has also released notable players such as Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, resulting in gaps in the squad. With a budget of Rs 23.25 crore and six vacancies to fill, RCB will need to make strategic decisions during the auction.

RCB retained players: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

RCB released players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

RCB full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 Virat Kohli 15 Crore
2 Glenn Maxwell 11 Crore
3 Faf Du Plessis 7 crore
4 Mohammad Siraj 7 Crore
5 Cameron Green 17.50 crore
6 Dinesh Karthik 5.5 crore
7 Rajat Patidar 20 Lakh
8 Anuj Rawat 3.4 crore
9 Akash Deep 20 lakh
10 Mahipal Lomror 95 lakh
11 Suyash Prabhudessai 30 lakh
12 Karn Sharma 50 lakh
13 Reece Topley 1.9 crore
14 Himanshu Sharma 20 lakh
15 Manoj Bhandage 20 lakh
16 Rajan Kumar 70 lakh
17 Avinash Singh 60 lakh
18 Sonu Yadav 20 lakh
19 TBA TBA
20 TBA TBA
21 TBA TBA
22 TBA TBA
23 TBA TBA
24 TBA TBA
25 TBA TBA
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...

