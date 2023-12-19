IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check RCB's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to win an IPL title. With impactful players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, they have been one of the strongest side in IPL history. In order to address previous weaknesses and aim to form a formidable team, RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, is set to participate in the IPL 2024 auction. While important players like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have been retained, the team has also released notable players such as Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, resulting in gaps in the squad. With a budget of Rs 23.25 crore and six vacancies to fill, RCB will need to make strategic decisions during the auction.

RCB retained players: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar

RCB released players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

RCB full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Virat Kohli 15 Crore 2 Glenn Maxwell 11 Crore 3 Faf Du Plessis 7 crore 4 Mohammad Siraj 7 Crore 5 Cameron Green 17.50 crore 6 Dinesh Karthik 5.5 crore 7 Rajat Patidar 20 Lakh 8 Anuj Rawat 3.4 crore 9 Akash Deep 20 lakh 10 Mahipal Lomror 95 lakh 11 Suyash Prabhudessai 30 lakh 12 Karn Sharma 50 lakh 13 Reece Topley 1.9 crore 14 Himanshu Sharma 20 lakh 15 Manoj Bhandage 20 lakh 16 Rajan Kumar 70 lakh 17 Avinash Singh 60 lakh 18 Sonu Yadav 20 lakh 19 TBA TBA 20 TBA TBA 21 TBA TBA 22 TBA TBA 23 TBA TBA 24 TBA TBA 25 TBA TBA 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...