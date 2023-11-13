IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma reveals why he chose Kohli, Gill, Suryakumar and himself to bowl against Netherlands

Headlines

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

US carries out air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities in response to attacks against American forces

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: At least 40 people feared trapped, rescue operations underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

9 times Sushant Singh Rajput inspired with powerful messages

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates first Diwali with son, see pic here

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma reveals why he chose Kohli, Gill, Suryakumar and himself to bowl against Netherlands

India's semi-final clash against New Zealand is scheduled on 15 November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India registered their ninth consecutive win in the World Cup 2023 campaign after beating Netherlands by 160 runs. With this win, India have ended their group stage matches and so far remained unbeaten throughout the marquee tournament.

In their final group stage match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also gave chance to Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and himself to bowl against Netherlands.

As a result, Rohit and Kohli took one wicket each, while Gill and Suryakumar went without wickets. Kohli bowled out Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards, whereas Rohit ended the match by taking the last wicket of Teja Nidamanuru.

When asked to reveal the reason behind this strategy, Rohit says, “We want all the players to be ready to bowl if the situation comes in the match. We have five specialist bowlers and need others to chip in to share the load. It was a game where we could try out something different and it was pleasing to see that it paid off.” 

India picked up the game from the first innings itself. Indian batters showcased commendable performances today in Bengaluru. Starting from opening batters,  Rohit and Gill who scored 61 runs and 51 runs respectively. After their dismissals, Virat Kohli (51 runs) and Shreyas Iyer carried forward the action and scored 50+ runs as well. However, Shreyas went ahead and knocked his first ton(128* runs) in ODI World Cup. 

He was later joined by KL Rahul (102 runs) who smashed the fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cup history. In just 62 deliveries, KL achieved the milestone and surpassed Rohit who smashed 100 runs in 63 balls against Afghanistan earlier this World Cup.

India’s eyes are now on the semi-final clash against New Zealand which will take place on 15th November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE