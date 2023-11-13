IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma reveals why he chose Kohli, Gill, Suryakumar and himself to bowl against Netherlands

India's semi-final clash against New Zealand is scheduled on 15 November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India registered their ninth consecutive win in the World Cup 2023 campaign after beating Netherlands by 160 runs. With this win, India have ended their group stage matches and so far remained unbeaten throughout the marquee tournament.

In their final group stage match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also gave chance to Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and himself to bowl against Netherlands.

As a result, Rohit and Kohli took one wicket each, while Gill and Suryakumar went without wickets. Kohli bowled out Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards, whereas Rohit ended the match by taking the last wicket of Teja Nidamanuru.

When asked to reveal the reason behind this strategy, Rohit says, “We want all the players to be ready to bowl if the situation comes in the match. We have five specialist bowlers and need others to chip in to share the load. It was a game where we could try out something different and it was pleasing to see that it paid off.”

India picked up the game from the first innings itself. Indian batters showcased commendable performances today in Bengaluru. Starting from opening batters, Rohit and Gill who scored 61 runs and 51 runs respectively. After their dismissals, Virat Kohli (51 runs) and Shreyas Iyer carried forward the action and scored 50+ runs as well. However, Shreyas went ahead and knocked his first ton(128* runs) in ODI World Cup.

He was later joined by KL Rahul (102 runs) who smashed the fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cup history. In just 62 deliveries, KL achieved the milestone and surpassed Rohit who smashed 100 runs in 63 balls against Afghanistan earlier this World Cup.

India’s eyes are now on the semi-final clash against New Zealand which will take place on 15th November at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.