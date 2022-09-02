Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch Hong Kong vs Pakistan match in Sharjah

Here's all you need to know about the HK vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match: Live Streaming, Time in IST, Venue, Probable Playing XI and much more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch Hong Kong vs Pakistan match in Sharjah
Asia Cup 2022 Hong Kong vs Pakistan

Here's all you need to know about the HK vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match - Live Streaming, Time in IST, Venue, Probable Playing XI and much more: On Friday, September 2, Pakistan plays Hong Kong in the sixth and final group stage game of the 2022 Asia Cup in Sharjah. After defeating Bangladesh on Tuesday, Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage, which starts on September 3. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Group A includes Hong Kong, Pakistan and India The games will be held in Sharjah and Dubai.

Pakistan is currently second on the Group A list due to their narrow defeat against India, while Hong Kong is at the last position on the list as they lost to India by a margin of 40 runs. However, a win is the only need to qualify further for both of them.

In the previous two Asia Cup meetings between these two sides, Pakistan has always defeated Hong Kong. Here, another thrilling game is anticipated because the stakes are higher this time.

Here's all you need to know about the HK vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah

READ| PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Hong Kong match in Sharjah

When and what time will Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on September 2 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. 

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka join India, Afghanistan in Super 4 after thrilling 2-wicket win over Bangladesh

Which channel will telecast Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

READ| Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli overtakes Mohammad Rizwan to become batter with highest average in T20I cricket

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.