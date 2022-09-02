PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch Hong Kong vs Pakistan match in Sharjah

Asia Cup 2022 Hong Kong vs Pakistan

Here's all you need to know about the HK vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match - Live Streaming, Time in IST, Venue, Probable Playing XI and much more: On Friday, September 2, Pakistan plays Hong Kong in the sixth and final group stage game of the 2022 Asia Cup in Sharjah. After defeating Bangladesh on Tuesday, Afghanistan became the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage, which starts on September 3. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Group A includes Hong Kong, Pakistan and India The games will be held in Sharjah and Dubai.

Pakistan is currently second on the Group A list due to their narrow defeat against India, while Hong Kong is at the last position on the list as they lost to India by a margin of 40 runs. However, a win is the only need to qualify further for both of them.

In the previous two Asia Cup meetings between these two sides, Pakistan has always defeated Hong Kong. Here, another thrilling game is anticipated because the stakes are higher this time.

Here's all you need to know about the HK vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Sharjah

When and what time will Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on September 2 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Which channel will telecast Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

