Harsha Bhogle shows objection on people comparing Rinku Singh with MS Dhoni

India are currently on 2-0 lead against Australia in the five match T20I series. The third match of the series between the teams will be played tomorrow (28th November) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:41 PM IST

India star batter Rinku Singh has been receiving a lot of praise for his commendable performances not only IPL 2023 but in the ongoing India vs Australia T20I series as well. Rinku, known for his blistering finishes in last overs, became the highlight of the match on Thursday by smashing a six on the last ball.

Notably, in the second match against Australia yesterday in Trivandrum, Rinku played a sensational innings of 31 run knock off 9 balls that powered the team to score 235 runs. Players like Suryakumar Yadav also compared Rinku with World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni who is also known for his last over finishes.

However, star commentator Harsha Bhogle portrays a different opinion on Rinku-Dhoni comparison. He believes that Rinku should not be compared with the former Indian captain and rather be spared from these connections.

“Been reading a few reports of Rinku Singh finishing like Dhoni. He is a wonderful talent who has worked very hard to reach here. But spare him the connection. Let the young man play his cricket with joy and freedom and revel in being Rinku,” says Bhogle.

After the World Cup debacle, India won their first T20I match against Australia on Thursday (23 November) by 2 wickets in Vizag. As far as the second match is concerned, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side continued their dominance and beat Australia by 44 runs yesterday. 

India are currently on a 2-0 lead against the Aussies. The third match of the series between the teams will be played tomorrow (28th November) at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. 

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (C), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

