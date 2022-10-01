Search icon
Gayle storm in Jodhpur: Twitter hails Chris Gayle after he smashes fastest fifty in Legends League Cricket

The intention of hosting Legends League Cricket was to go back in time and allow cricket fans to see their all-time favorite cricketers in the same avatar. The 11th match of the league's second season, between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings, served the only aim of staging such an attractive event.

Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 06:26 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter @GujaratGiants

After Irfan Pathan urged Parthiv Patel's team to bat first, Giants openers Lendl Simmons and Chris Gayle smashed the opposition bowlers all over the park. While Simmons only managed 22 runs in 18 deliveries with five boundaries, Caribbean batting legend Chris Gayle brought back old memories with his hitting brilliance.

Although Gayle took his time getting started, he did so in style, smashing Fidel Edwards for a boundary on the first ball of the third over. Gayle has been unstoppable since then, smashing Kings bowlers throughout the match.

'Universe Boss' unleashed his beast mode in the eighth over of the match, smashing three boundaries and two maximums off Yusuf Pathan. The 43-year-old was at his best, scoring 68 runs off 40 deliveries before being removed by Shane Watson in the 14th over. Gayle, interestingly, was caught by Yusuf Pathan.

Gayle's performance was nothing short of a pleasure for all cricket fans, who were thrilled to watch the batting icon once again at his peak.

