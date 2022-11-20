France striker Karim Benzema ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 due to thigh injury

Benzema’s absence is a big blow to France’s chances of winning the World Cup.

The news that France's renowned striker Karim Benzema will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday dealt a severe blow to the country's World Cup hopes.

The Ballon d'Or winner, 34, came into the tournament having suffered knee and hamstring injuries.

Benzema's first full training session was on Saturday, and he had to leave early due to pain in his left thigh, with the French Football Federation subsequently announcing the striker had "a tear" that would rule him out of the tournament.

"In my life I have never given up but tonight I have to think about the team, as I have always done, so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup.Thank you for all your messages of support," Benzama wrote on Instagram.

Benzema had not played in recent weeks since winning the Ballon d'Or, having played less than 30 minutes for Real Madrid, and this was his first complete training session with France.

Benzema was France's top scorer in the 2014 World Cup, but he did not play in France's 2018 World Cup winning campaign because he was still suspended for his suspected role in a sex-tape controversy with then-France colleague Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema provided reassuring news earlier this week in an excerpt from an interview with L'Equipe's television channel, which was slated to run on Sunday.

“I’m fine. I had a bit of pain but no tear and no serious injury. I could have played (for Madrid) but I wasn’t at 100%,” he told L’Equipe’s TV channel this week.

Benzema joins a list of well-known names who have been injured just before the World Cup, including Senegal's Sadio Mane and Germany's Timo Werner. Benzema's colleagues include Paul Pogba, N'Gole Kante, and Christopher Nkunku.

Pogba hurt his knee during the preseason and had surgery in September to repair a torn meniscus. The 29-year-old returned to training before his agent declared that he would not play for Juventus or France before the World Cup.

