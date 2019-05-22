EU court cancels Real Madrid's 18.4 million euro state aid refund

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

HomeSports

Sports

EU court cancels Real Madrid's 18.4 million euro state aid refund

"The Commission could not classify the disputed measure as state aid", as it did not "sufficiently demonstrate that it conferred an advantage to the plaintiff," said the ruling of the General Court of the European Union.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 22, 2019, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A top EU court on Wednesday cancelled a European Commission decision from 2016 that forced Spain to recover 18.4 million euros from Real Madrid because it considered a real estate refund as illegal state aid.

"The Commission could not classify the disputed measure as state aid", as it did not "sufficiently demonstrate that it conferred an advantage to the plaintiff," said the ruling of the General Court of the European Union. In a decision handed down in July 2016, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the club and the Madrid City Hall had agreed an illegal transaction involving the sale of municipal land.

In the deal, the club had paid 595,000 euros in 1998 for the land, but the operation had not come to fruition for technical reasons and authorities paid Real Madrid 22.7 million euros in compensation in 2011. But according to a Barcelona firm mandated by the commission, it should have paid only 4.3 million euros leaving the land in question overvalued by 18.4 million euros, giving Real Madrid an unjustified advantage over other clubs.

Real Madrid lodged an appeal against this decision in October 2016.

"I am absolutely convinced that we will win," club president Florentino Perez said at the time. In February 2019, the European Court of Justice annulled another commission decision involving four Spanish clubs, including Real, but also Barcelona, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao, to repay illegal state aid.

These clubs were accused of having benefited, without justification, of a corporate tax rate five percent lower than that of other similar companies. However, the General Court decided the commission had erred in its assessment, not having already sufficiently proved that the contested measure was illegal. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

'PM for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal approves free sugar for National Food Security cardholders

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander makes historic touchdown on moon's surface

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE