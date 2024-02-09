Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

The Portuguese superstar responded to the chants and was overheard saying, "I am here now, not Messi."

Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, had a disappointing performance in the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday (Feb 8) against Al Hilal. Al Hilal emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, while Ronaldo's impact on the game was largely ineffective. Despite attempting four shots, only one required a save from Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bonou. Adding to Ronaldo's frustration, he was subjected to taunting Lionel Messi chants from Al-Hilal fans, causing the seasoned player to lose his composure.

Another video has emerged on various social media platforms, capturing an incident where Cristiano Ronaldo was seen making an inappropriate gesture towards Al-Hilal and its fans. As the renowned striker was leaving the pitch, a couple of Al-Hilal scarves were thrown in his direction. In response, the 39-year-old athlete took one of the scarves, gesturing towards his crotch area, before discarding it.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo and Messi were scheduled to face each other in the highly anticipated Riyadh Season Cup. Unfortunately, a Portuguese star's injury prevented this much-anticipated showdown from taking place. Consequently, Al-Nassr went on to deliver a resounding 6-0 victory over Inter Miami in the match, leaving no room for doubt about their dominance.

Following this disappointing performance against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will now shift their focus towards the upcoming AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash.