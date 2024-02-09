Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

Twitter
Headlines

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Police arrest man whose pistol was used to kill Uddhav Sena leader

'If he has decided....': Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to withdraw from first 2 Tests against England

Why Paytm competitors are hesitant to hire people from fintech firm

How Google CEO Sundar Pichai starts his day, also preferred by Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella

UP: Tension prevails in Bareilly after cleric's call for protest on Gyanvapi issue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'If he has decided....': Dale Steyn on Virat Kohli's decision to withdraw from first 2 Tests against England

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's crackling chemistry carries this fun rom-com

How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

Batters to score century in their 100th Test match

8 must-watch Bollywood blockbusters on unrequited love

5 perks of being Bharat Ratna awardee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Aarya Antim Vaar review: Sushmita Sen, Ram Madhvani keep you on the edge of your seat in this engaging but bumpy ride

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's crackling chemistry carries this fun rom-com

Kaagaz 2 trailer: Satish Kaushik seeks justice for daughter with Anupam Kher, fans react to late actor's last film

HomeSports

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

The Portuguese superstar responded to the chants and was overheard saying, "I am here now, not Messi."

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, had a disappointing performance in the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday (Feb 8) against Al Hilal. Al Hilal emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, while Ronaldo's impact on the game was largely ineffective. Despite attempting four shots, only one required a save from Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bonou. Adding to Ronaldo's frustration, he was subjected to taunting Lionel Messi chants from Al-Hilal fans, causing the seasoned player to lose his composure.

The Portuguese superstar responded to the chants and was overheard saying, "I am here now, not Messi."

Watch:

Another video has emerged on various social media platforms, capturing an incident where Cristiano Ronaldo was seen making an inappropriate gesture towards Al-Hilal and its fans. As the renowned striker was leaving the pitch, a couple of Al-Hilal scarves were thrown in his direction. In response, the 39-year-old athlete took one of the scarves, gesturing towards his crotch area, before discarding it.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo and Messi were scheduled to face each other in the highly anticipated Riyadh Season Cup. Unfortunately, a Portuguese star's injury prevented this much-anticipated showdown from taking place. Consequently, Al-Nassr went on to deliver a resounding 6-0 victory over Inter Miami in the match, leaving no room for doubt about their dominance.

Following this disappointing performance against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will now shift their focus towards the upcoming AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Australia beat Pakistan in thriller to set up summit clash with India

Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore firm, fired from her own company, now wants Rs 738 crore for…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's crackling chemistry carries this fun rom-com

Pakistan Elections today: Polarisation, violence and dire challenges ahead for country

Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Goshalkar shot dead during Facebook live

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE