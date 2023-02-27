Carabao Cup 2023 final: Manchester United ends trophy drought, beat Newcastle 2-0

Source: Twitter

Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag finally ended a six-year wait for the club as United defeated Newcastle 2-0 in Carabao Cup 2023 final on Sunday (February 26). It is to be noted that Manchester United had last won a trophy in 2017 in their Europa League campaign.



Casimero’s header of Luke Shaw's free kick in the 33rd minute of the game gave the lead to the Red Devils and just a few moments later Seven Botman's own goal in the 39th minute widened the lead to 2-0. Newcastle tried their best to bounce back in their second half but could not penetrate United's defense.



Erik Ten Hag took charge as United’s manager around 10 months ago and the difference he brought in the team can clearly be seen after the win against Newcastle at Wembley Stadium.



“It’s an amazing feeling, we’ve been searching for this moment, us, the fans, the club, finally we get our trophy, we deserve it,” Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said to Sky Sports after the match.

“It’s been an amazing period. The first trophy of the season but we want more. It’s not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards deserve more.” he further added.



Newcastle disappointment continued at Wembley as they lost their 9th game in a row at the venue. The search for a win after the 1974 FA Cup final continues for the Tyneside club