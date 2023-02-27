Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Carabao Cup 2023 final: Manchester United ends trophy drought, beat Newcastle 2-0

Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag finally ended a six-year wait for the club as United defeated Newcastle 2-0 in Carabao Cup 2023 final on Sunday (February 26).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Carabao Cup 2023 final: Manchester United ends trophy drought, beat Newcastle 2-0
Source: Twitter

Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag finally ended a six-year wait for the club as United defeated Newcastle 2-0 in Carabao Cup 2023 final on Sunday (February 26). It is to be noted that Manchester United had last won a trophy in 2017 in their Europa League campaign.  

Casimero’s header of Luke Shaw's free kick in the 33rd minute of the game gave the lead to the Red Devils and just a few moments later Seven Botman's own goal in the 39th minute widened the lead to 2-0. Newcastle tried their best to bounce back in their second half but could not penetrate United's defense. 

Erik Ten Hag took charge as United’s manager around 10 months ago and the difference he brought in the team can clearly be seen after the win against Newcastle at Wembley Stadium.  

“It’s an amazing feeling, we’ve been searching for this moment, us, the fans, the club, finally we get our trophy, we deserve it,” Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said to Sky Sports after the match.
“It’s been an amazing period. The first trophy of the season but we want more. It’s not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards deserve more.” he further added.

Newcastle disappointment continued at Wembley as they lost their 9th game in a row at the venue. The search for a win after the 1974 FA Cup final continues for the Tyneside club

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.