Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs HAR in PKL 2022

In the second match of tonight's three high octane Pro Kabaddi League 2022 fixtures, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Haryana Steelers.

The Bulls have slipped down to sixth place in the league standings, with 61 points in 21 games, however, a win tonight could take them into the top four. Their opponents, Haryana Steelers meanwhile, are in fourth place, with 63 points.

Both sides will want to win this game and keep their playoff dreams alive, and this match could have a big impact on the season of both these teams.

BEN vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers​ match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu/Akshay Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Surender Nada

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Mahender Singh, Akshay Kumar, G More, Mohit, Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Ashish

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on February 17, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.