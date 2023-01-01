Al Nassr gets 2.5 million more followers after singing Cristiano Ronaldo: Know all about the Saudi football club

Image source: Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed with Al Nassr after weeks of rumours and a contract that is expected to be worth more than €200 million. Ronaldo has signed a three-year contract until June 2025, making it the longest contract ever for a professional football player in the Middle East. Since the announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr has gained more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

This might be Ronaldo's last deal, therefore he's getting a huge raise for signing here. The media has speculated that his annual salary at Al Nassr might be as high as $200 million.

About Al Nassr Football club?

One of the most successful teams in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr is a football club headquartered in the kingdom. Since its inception in 1955, the Riyadh-based club has won the Saudi domestic league a remarkable nine times.

The club has also won six King's Cups, three Crown Prince's Cups, three Federation Cups, and two Saudi Super Cups, earning them the moniker Al Alami (The International Club).

Their two greatest victories came in 1998, when they swept both the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup.

Once known as the King Saud University Stadium, Al Nassr now play their home games at the larger and more modern Mrsool Park, which seats 25,000 fans. There were two major fights starring Anthony Joshua at the same venue: the Spanish Super Cup and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Zeid Bin Mutlag started the club in 1955, and by 1960, it had been professional. Abdul Rahman bin Saud Al Saud took control of Al Nassr in 1960.

Saudi Arabian princes and sheikhs run the club under a presidential administration. Masli Al-Muamr is now serving as president after being sworn in that position in 2017.

Rudi Garcia, a former player for the French national team, is presently Al Nassr's manager. During his time in the professional league, he played for Lille and Cean.

Since June, he has been a manager, first at Saint-Etienne, then at Lille, then at AS Roma, Marseille, Lyon, and last at Al Nassr.

Over the course of 11 matches as Al Nassr manager in Saudi Arabia, he has overseen eight victories, one loss, and two ties.