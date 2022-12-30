RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments

Pele, who is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, passed away on Thursday (December 29) after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and most well-known athletes of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo. He had been in and out of the hospital in recent months after a tumor on his colon was discovered.
Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, set a world record with 1,281 goals and is the only player to win the World Cup three times.
Pele was dubbed the "King" and "Black Pearl" due to his numerous accomplishments and records.
Here we look at some of the records set by Pele in his incredible career.
1. Only player to have won the showpiece tournament 3 times
2. Most successful top division scorer
Pele, the 'Black Pearl,' is the sport's most successful top-division scorer, with 541 goals in 560 appearances. He has 1283 goals in 1363 games, including friendlies. That makes him the ultimate GOAT among modern-day GOATS.
3. Youngest goal scorer for Brazil
4. Youngest to score a World cup hat-trick
5. Forced a ceasefire during Nigeria-Biafra war
6. Famous jersey no. 10
7. Scored 12 goals in World Cups
The Brazilian icon concluded his World Cup career with 12 goals in 14 appearances. Pele was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's winning player. Pele's last international match was on July 18, 1971, in Rio de Janeiro, against Yugoslavia. Brazil never lost a match with both Pele and Garrincha on the field. Pele went on to represent Brazil in four World Cups, scoring 12 goals.