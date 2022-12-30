RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments

Pele, who is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, passed away on Thursday (December 29) after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and most well-known athletes of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo. He had been in and out of the hospital in recent months after a tumor on his colon was discovered.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, set a world record with 1,281 goals and is the only player to win the World Cup three times.

Pele was dubbed the "King" and "Black Pearl" due to his numerous accomplishments and records.

Here we look at some of the records set by Pele in his incredible career.