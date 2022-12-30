Search icon
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments

Pele, who is arguably the greatest footballer of all time, passed away on Thursday (December 29) after a prolonged battle with cancer.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Dec 30, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and most well-known athletes of all time, died on Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo. He had been in and out of the hospital in recent months after a tumor on his colon was discovered.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, set a world record with 1,281 goals and is the only player to win the World Cup three times.

Pele was dubbed the "King" and "Black Pearl" due to his numerous accomplishments and records.

Here we look at some of the records set by Pele in his incredible career.

1. Only player to have won the showpiece tournament 3 times

1/7

The Brazilian football legend won three World Cup titles with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - the only player to have won the showpiece tournament three times.

 

2. Most successful top division scorer

2/7

Pele, the 'Black Pearl,' is the sport's most successful top-division scorer, with 541 goals in 560 appearances. He has 1283 goals in 1363 games, including friendlies. That makes him the ultimate GOAT among modern-day GOATS.

3. Youngest goal scorer for Brazil

3/7

Pele's debut international match was a 2-1 loss to Argentina at the Maracana on July 7, 1957. He scored his first goal for Brazil in the match when he was 16 years and nine months old, and he is still the country's youngest goal-scorer.

4. Youngest to score a World cup hat-trick

4/7

Pele arrived in Sweden for the 1958 FIFA World Cup with a knee injury, but his teammates stood united and pushed on his selection. He was the youngest player ever to compete in the World Cup at the time. Brazil led France 2-1 at halftime in the semi-final, and then Pele scored a hat-trick, becoming the youngest player in World Cup history to do so. At 17 years and 249 days, Pele became the youngest player to appear in a World Cup match on June 29, 1958.

5. Forced a ceasefire during Nigeria-Biafra war

5/7

In 1969, the two factions in Nigeria's civil war agreed to a 48-hour cease-fire in order to watch Pele play an exhibition game in Lagos. Santos ended up drawing 2-2 with Lagos side Stationary Stores FC, with Pele scoring both goals. After this game, the civil war lasted another year.

6. Famous jersey no. 10

6/7

After being assigned the number 10 for the 1958 FIFA World Cup, Pelé continued to wear this number on his jersey for both his club team Santos and his international team Brazil until he retired from playing soccer in 1977.

7. Scored 12 goals in World Cups

7/7

The Brazilian icon concluded his World Cup career with 12 goals in 14 appearances. Pele was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's winning player. Pele's last international match was on July 18, 1971, in Rio de Janeiro, against Yugoslavia. Brazil never lost a match with both Pele and Garrincha on the field. Pele went on to represent Brazil in four World Cups, scoring 12 goals.

