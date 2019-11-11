After being substituted, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Allianz Stadium before final whistle against AC Milan

Upset over being substituted for the second match in a week, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left the Allianz Stadium before the final whistle of Juventus' 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan on Sunday.

Ronaldo was replaced by Paulo Dybala in the 55 minute and the Argentina striker went on to score the winning goal 22 minutes later.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner looked glum after being called off and was seen directing some words at coach Maurizio Sarri, according to AFP.

He then headed to the changing room and according to Sky Sport Italia, he reportedly left the stadium three minutes before the match finished.

Sarri, however, said he did not know whether Ronaldo had left the stadium early.

"Disrespectful to his teammates? Like I said, I don't know," Sarri said. "If it's true that he left before the end it is a problem to be resolved with his teammates."

"I have no problem with Cristiano, he should be thanked because he made himself available despite not being in the best condition," Sarri said, according to AFP.

"In the last month he has had discomfort in his knee and this is a little problem for him."

Earlier, Ronaldo had reacted furiously after he was substituted in his team's 2-1 win against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

"The important thing is that he made himself available. If he gets angry when he comes out this is part of the game," continued the Juventus coach.

"It's only natural a player is going to be irritated about leaving the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.

"All players who are trying to give their best will have at least five minutes of being annoyed when they are substituted, but a coach would, in general, be much more worried if he didn't seem upset."