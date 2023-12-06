‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

The tour will include a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series with the same number of matches and finally end with a two-match Test series.

After winning the T20I series against Australia by 4-1, Team India will head towards their upcoming South Africa tour which will commence from December 10. The tour will include a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series with the same number of matches and finally end with a two-match Test series.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clashes, former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis has warned Team India that South Africa will remain a tough nut to crack at home ground.

"This is a good Indian team, but South Africa is tough to beat in South Africa. Centurion will probably suit South Africa and Newlands will probably suit India. I think it will be a good series, and it will come down to one or two sessions that one team might play better than the other. I think it would be a closely fought contest,"Jacques Kallis told PTI.

Interestingly, the BCCI has selected three different captains for each squad this time. Suryakumar Yadav who led India in the recent T20I series against Australia will continue his captaincy for the T20I squad, while KL Rahul has been handed over the responsibility to captain the ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on a break from white-ball cricket. However, they will play the Test series against South Africa, where Rohit will resume his captaincy after the World Cup debacle.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.