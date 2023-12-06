Headlines

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

Former South Africa skipper hints at return to international cricket for T20 World Cup 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

Best WWE pay-per-views of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

The tour will include a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series with the same number of matches and finally end with a two-match Test series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After winning the T20I series against Australia by 4-1, Team India will head towards their upcoming South Africa tour which will commence from December 10. The tour will include a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series with the same number of matches and finally end with a two-match Test series.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clashes, former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis has warned Team India that South Africa will remain a tough nut to crack at home ground.

"This is a good Indian team, but South Africa is tough to beat in South Africa. Centurion will probably suit South Africa and Newlands will probably suit India. I think it will be a good series, and it will come down to one or two sessions that one team might play better than the other. I think it would be a closely fought contest,"Jacques Kallis told PTI.

Interestingly, the BCCI has selected three different captains for each squad this time. Suryakumar Yadav who led India in the recent T20I series against Australia will continue his captaincy for the T20I squad, while KL Rahul has been handed over the responsibility to captain the ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on a break from white-ball cricket. However, they will play the Test series against South Africa, where Rohit will resume his captaincy after the World Cup debacle.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely today, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

Meet man who failed Class 12, began career with Rs 11000 salary, now owns 3 companies

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2’s first Monday hauls despite drop

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE