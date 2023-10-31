How to View a Private Instagram Account Anonymously (2023)

Wondering how to view a private Instagram account without following that person? Check these top Instagram viewer apps and navigate a target’s profile easily

How to View Private Instagram Profile in 2023: Best IG Private Account Viewer Apps

Have you ever hit a digital wall trying to view private Instagram account? If you landed here, chances are you did, and believe it or not, you are in good company. Every day, thousands of concerned parents and curious partners wonder how to view private Instagram profile. Does it sound like you? Then, dive in! In this guide, we will tell you how to peek into someone’s private IG account and review the best Instagram viewer apps that will help you with this mission.

Top 3 Apps to View Private Instagram Accounts

We have tested out the best Instagram viewer applications across a range of factors such as available features, user experience, viewing process, and many more. So, whether you are just a beginner or a pro in this, you will surely like our favorite picks. Below are the 3 leading apps for viewing someone’s private Instagram account:

Glassagram – Top 1 Instagram viewer without installation that really works.

– Top 1 Instagram viewer without installation that really works. xMobi – Popular tool to view private Instagram with advanced features for social media tracking.

– Popular tool to view private Instagram with advanced features for social media tracking. PrivateInsta – Great choice if you want to view private Instagram free.

These apps are so simple to use that you won’t need any prior technical experience to get started.

How Do Instagram Private Accounts Function?

An Instagram private account works differently from public profiles. Trying to peek into someone’s private Instagram account is very much like getting into a VIP club.

First of all, you will need to send a follow request and get approved to see their Instagram posts and stories.

Secondly, private publications don’t show up in public searches, and the sharing option is only available to followers. The same goes for tagging and mentioning. But even though these features are accessible to followers, the visibility of such tags and mentions is strictly confined to those accounts that also follow a private profile. Comments on Instagram photos and videos from private users aren’t visible to non-followers as well.

Last but not least, if anyone is bothering a private account owner, they can get blocked with a snap of a finger.

As you can see, a private account on Instagram is all about keeping things on the down-low. This, in turn, brings most users to the question, “How to view someone’s Instagram profile if it’s private?” After all, there were 300 million accounts (out of 400 million of all profiles) reported to be private as of 2016.

What Drives People to View Private Instagram Account?

Imagine you are scrolling through Instagram and come across a private account. At moments like this, curiosity kicks in, and you wonder what’s behind the curtains. But besides just curiosity, there are many reasons why people want to view Instagram private account. Here are the most popular ones:

Being protective and keeping your child’s digital experience safe

Having reassurance and transparency in your partner's social interactions

Monitoring your employees at a workplace

Being aware of the recent market insights

Whether it’s out of concern or extra assurance, the motifs to view private instagram profiles are as varied as the people using the app. There is no wonder because, according to Statista, there are 1.35 billion monthly active users registered on Instagram, and that number is going to increase to 1.44 billion users by 2025.

How to View Private Instagram Profiles: Best Ways

Now that you are familiar with the basics, let’s see how to view private Instagram account. We did our best to include all known ways so you could choose the most convenient solution.

Sending a Follow Request

The first way to gain access to private Instagram profile is a good old follow request. This method involves asking an account holder for permission to be their followers. Upon successful approval, you get to see private Instagram content, including any post, story, comment, or follower.

This way is rather straightforward and abides by all IG guidelines. The problem, however, is that it relies on the account owner’s willingness to grant access, and there is no guarantee of acceptance.

Using a Common Friend’s Account

Another tactic that is a bit sneaky is asking a mutual friend to view your target’s profile using their account. In this case, you will need to have a high level of trust from the person who is already a follower of the private profile. Additionally, you want to prepare a reasonable explanation and make sure it is fine with your friend. After all, it’s like borrowing their VIP pass to get behind the velvet rope.

While this method allows users to view private Instagram without following them, it does bring up some challenges. In addition, it doesn’t grant constant access to the target account and might be inconvenient.

Running a Google Search

Another way to view a private Instagram free is by carrying out a Google search. Using this method, you have to type a target’s person username in the Google search and sift through all results. There is a chance you will find public posts, tagged photos, comments, or some additional information linked to the target profile.

Although searching for an Instagram account via Google is less invasive and doesn’t violate any rules, it’s rather a shot in the dark. It mostly boils down to the availability of public data and doesn’t give a full picture of a private Instagram profile.

Creating a Fake Account

Now, let’s learn how to view Instagram private account photos without any restrictions. One of such methods is to create a fake profile. However, you will need to take into account one very important thing – generating a trustworthy identity to get your request accepted. That involves coming up with a convincing username, uploading an Instagram profile picture, and maybe even adding a few Instagram photos and other Instagram content so that your account doesn’t look suspicious.

If you decide to create a fake Instagram profile, you might want to make it seem like the account belongs to someone who is already friends with the person. This could increase your chances of getting a follow approval. But remember, it’s a tricky road, so make sure you don’t get caught.

Downloading Third-Party Apps

The last but the most effective approach on our list is using a third-party app to view private Instagram account. Such Instagram viewer applications provide anonymous access to private profiles from any corner of the world. This means that you won’t have to dance around excuses for why you need your friend’s phone or worry about your fake account being blocked.

This method doesn’t just allow you to access the photos without following but also see the content of direct messages and view followers of private Instagram account. But be careful! The market is pretty crowded with tools claiming to grant you this access, but not all of them are reliable. There are numerous shady tools out there, so you will need to do in-depth research to use only the best private instagram viewer apps.

Top-Rated Apps to View Private Instagram Accounts

Now that you know how to view Instagram private account photos without unwanted manipulations, let’s go through the best viewer tools. If you don’t have time to conduct research or simply need a quick answer, continue reading our review. To test for the best private Instagram viewer app, we tried these tools in real-life scenarios. We assessed each app’s functionality, performance, and security to offer only those applications that truly stand out.

Glassagram: Best App to View Private Instagram Profile Anonymously

As Leia Torresten stated in her Glassagram review, this is one of the best apps to view private Instagram without human verification, and for a good reason. This Instagram story viewer is compatible with any device, be it Android, iOS, or any other, since it operates online.

Glassagram allows you to access any type of account, which makes it a versatile Instagram viewer app in your digital kit. This is a great bonus, especially for parents wanting to keep an eye on their kid’s hidden story or other content.

Armed with this private Instagram viewer software, you will be able to see all posts, reels, stories, likes, and even location anonymously. All videos and stories are saved, so you will never miss anything important. What’s more, you get to track several profiles by simply adding them to your Glassagram dashboard (pay attention that purchasing a subscription is necessary for each of them).

Another pleasant surprise is that you don’t need to be registered on Instagram to view your target’s profile using Glassagram. To get started, go to the official website and purchase a plan. Once the payment is processed, you will receive a notification email with further instructions. After that, you just need to enter a target person’s Instagram username or URL, and voilà – all their Instagram private account photos and other content will be served on the silver plate waiting for you to view.

Pros

No installation required

No rooting or jailbreak needed

Public and private Instagram account viewer

Allows to Instagram stories anonymously

Stories are saved for an unlimited time, including deleted ones

Complete anonymity

Tracks hot likes (it will allow you to see when someone likes old photos of your target, expressing heightened interest)

Cons

No DM tracking feature

Above-average pricing for limited functionality ($49.99 per 1 month)

xMobi: №1 Instagram Viewer for All Tracking Needs

xMobi indeed stands out as a tracking tool, holding true to the “№1” claim in its title. This application has rightly earned its reputation as the best app to view private Instagram profile thanks to its impressive feature set. But before introducing this app, we didn’t just take their word for it and put every tracking feature to the test.

What sets xMobi apart from other tracking Instagram viewer tools is its operational autonomy. It is not tethered to the Instagram platform, which gives you a discreet user experience. xMobi allows users to view private Instagram stories anonymously. Using the app, you will be able to watch videos, reels, and profiles without leaving any digital traces.

Basically, this private Instagram account viewer records the screen of your targeted person, ensuring no activity goes unnoticed. But it doesn’t end here. xMobi is equipped with a keylogger feature that records all information typed through the keyboard. This gives you a unique opportunity to monitor direct messages, private chats, and comments – a feature that is not commonly found in other viewer apps. This means you can monitor every online and mobile move, including SMS, popular messengers, browsing history, and much more. Additionally, the app allows you to track real-time geolocation and access call logs.

During all our tests, xMobi demonstrated smooth performance on both Android and iOS devices, with no noticeable lagging. Upon downloading, all the recorded information is saved to the user dashboard, where you may access it at any time.

Pros

Enhanced feature pack

Instagram stories, posts, and DM tracking

GPS location monitoring

Keystrokes recorder

Cross-platform support

Cons

Download required

No free plan

PrivateInsta: Great App to View Instagram Private Account at No Cost

If you wish to view the profile of a private Instagram user for free without them knowing, there is one sound option – PrivateInsta. The principle of work is quite different from what other websites offer. To get started with this Instagram viewer tool, you will need to input a target individual’s username in the field and complete a few questionnaires. Upon answering the questions, you will be able to view the content without revealing your identity.

Despite how enticing this free option may sound, it might put users off a bit. During our test, we found this human verification method somewhat inconvenient. But if you are on a budget and don’t mind filling out the surveys, this tool is your best bet.



Pros

Free usage

No app installation

No account registration

Cons

Human verification needed

Time-consuming survey completion process

IGLookup: Simple Instagram Photo Viewer with Human Verification

IGLookup claims to be a simple app to view private Instagram. The private viewer markets itself as being very intuitive and robust enough to help you sneak into someone’s private Instagram profile without effort. And we must say, the developers of IGLoookup are right on this point. You don’t have to follow the person, and no extra software installation is necessary. The only thing you need to do is type the correct user’s ID in the provided field. If you do it successfully, you will be able to watch how the app gathers all the juicy data from the private account in real time.

However, there’s a little ‘however.” Similarly to PrivateInsta, you will be required to complete surveys of your choice to see the content. It’s a challenge for some people, but if you don’t mind an extra step, it could be worth giving a try.

Pros

No extra installations

Compatibility with all devices

Easy-to-use application

Cons

Survey requirement

Target person’s ID needed

InstaLooker: Free Private Instagram Viewer

Most users often shy away from apps that require human verification for solid reasons. But don’t dismiss InstaLooker just yet. This Instagram viewer is definitely worth looking at before you decide to use a more professional tool. Sending a request might not always do the trick, and let’s be real - creating a fake account isn’t totally above board. If you’re not into those feature-rich monitoring apps that let you see more than just Instagram stories, free viewers like InstaLooker could be just what you're after.

Using InstaLooker, you will be able to view private Instagram stories without them knowing, and it won’t cost you a dime. So, if you want to view post information or catch up on the latest reels from a private account, InstaLooker is a go-to solution.

Pros

No registration required

No app download

Claims to show results for free

Cons

Human verification needed

Long processing

Final Thoughts on Choosing the Best IG Viewer App

To select the most fitting app to view Instagram private account, first try to determine your priorities. Keep in mind - human verification means that the process isn’t going to be quick and effortless. That’s why most users give up well before receiving the results. Such private Instagram viewer apps are often free of charge, but they have many limitations. But if you wish to view a public account or private content and opt for an instant and secure experience, trying specialized private Instagram profile viewer apps like xMobi could be a way smarter move.

