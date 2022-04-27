5 Things to consider while using IGTV for marketing

IGTV is one of Instagram's unique content formats, allowing brands to connect with their audience in a better manner and get more Instagram followers. As it allows creators to showcase longer videos, it lets one share a lot of information at once. IGTV videos have gradually become an important tool for social media marketing, as many marketers buy Instagram views for IGTV. Many use it to build authority through an interview series, while some use it to take their audience behind the scenes.

Regardless of your agenda, there are some things that all brands must consider before diving into IGTV content. Given below are 5 things to consider while using IGTV for marketing.

Determine your ideal audience

If you want to gain more Instagram followers through your IGTV videos, share exclusive content with your viewers. This implies that you must first determine who your target audience is. This helps in opting for suitable content ideas. IGTV videos allow users a lot of space and time to present themselves.

There are many ways to utilize this long-form feature, like hosting an interview or sharing a story. Finding what your ideal audience would like can help you attract an audience that engages with your IGTV videos.

Several tools let users get insights, buy Instagram views, and know trending content ideas.

Prepare and structure your video

As today’s attention span is quite low, it only provides users with a small window to grab people’s attention. This makes it incredibly important to structure the videos concisely. After all, you don’t want to be losing the audience by wasting people’s time.

The best way to gain more Instagram followers is to deliver to-the-point content engagingly. This requires some preparation beforehand. This may include setting up your camera in a well-lit room, keeping the script ready, etc.

It’s also important to structure your videos in the right format. Keep Instagram's formatting settings in mind, such as the fact that Instagram follows a vertical format. Don’t forget to test different video lengths to find the ideal length that your audience prefers. However, regardless of these factors, you could always buy Instagram views to get more traction.

Optimize for silent viewing

The Instagram default setting does not always come with a Sound On. Although some people choose to turn on their sounds, many prefer to get the get through visuals alone.

This makes it important to post content that piques everyone’s interest, including the ones who choose to watch on mute. So if you want your content to be understood and help you gain more Instagram followers, optimize for silent viewing. There are some steps you can incorporate to optimize your video accordingly.

One way is to keep your IGTV visually heavy and narrate a story with action for a clear demonstration. It is always advised to insert subtitles so your viewers can follow along. Try using third-party apps that let you insert captions, and buy Instagram views for more exposure.

Consider IGTV series

IGTV series is a great way to make our audience keep coming back to your content. IGTV series also allows users to break their idea into multiple segments and reduce the line length of each post.

And as discussed earlier, the shorter the video, the more attention will it retain. IGTV series works somewhat like a YouTube playlist. It also gives your audience the impression that you’re an authority figure in a given industry with a lot of share in that niche.

This may compel your audience to convert into your followers to stay tuned to your content. So try to pick an interesting main topic with multiple subtopics. Some examples include interview series, different tutorials, webinars and events, and so on.

Introduce a hook

People are quick to scroll through their feed mindlessly without paying attention to what brands are posting. And if they do click on your videos, they’ll leave if they don’t find anything interesting. So if you want to increase engagement and gain more Instagram followers, give your audience a reason to stay.

One of the best ways to keep your audience interested is to keep the initial half very interesting. When it comes to long-form content, the first impression indeed is the last. So try to introduce a hook that appeals to your audience. This could vary from a trendy topic, a giveaway in the end, or simply using catchy and appealing thumbnails.

Conclusion

IGTV format offers users a lot of potential to share high-quality and well-planned content. It provides users with an opportunity to take charge of the narrative and share valuable information, further connecting the audience in a new way.

While incorporating it into your strategy, be mindful of the given tips to maximize results!

