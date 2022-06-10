From watching ‘Strawberry Moon’ to spotting 5 planets in sky, here are some rare spectacles in June

File Photo

The month of May was jam-packed with exciting sky gazes. Star viewers surely enjoyed watching the Tau Herculids meteor shower gracing the sky like never before. June is now behind as the month is packed with lots of celestial events that’ll want you to keep your eyes on the sky.

Here are some celestial surprises that you can spot this June

Biggest full moon of the year – ‘Strawberry Moon’

The ‘Super Strawberry Moon’ will be visible near the eastern horizon at 11:52 universal time on June 14. It will be the biggest full moon of the year and you will be able to see some stunning orange hues in the sky. If you miss watching it on June 14, you can spot this bright Moon on any day this week.

However, you will be able to see the Moonrise only on the night of the full Moon as it will appear on the horizon during dusk. If you want to make the most of this experience, make sure you don’t miss watching the moonrise and moonset.

Mercury’s greatest western elongation

Mercury is set to near its point of greatest western elongation on June 16. This means you can spot the planet in a new light while its near to its largest point of separation from the sun.

As reported by Travel + Leisure, the mercury orbits closer to the sun than the Earth for most part of the year. As the sun overpowers the planet, it becomes harder to see it.

Mercury will look brighter on June 10 and touch its highest point of brightness on June 16.

Summer Solstice

June 21 will be the longest day of the year. It will also mark the first astronomical day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

If you are planning to be a part of the cultural and celestial celebrations held around the globe, you can visit Ottawa, Canada. The annual Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival here will leave with memories forever.

Five planets in one line

Five of Earth’s nearest neighbours are yet to come in alignment as per their order from the Sun. This unusual planetary arrangement will take place around June 24. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible around dawn all month. According to a recent release by the American Astronomical Society, a similar sight was last seen 18 years ago in 2004.

June Bootids meteor shower

Mark your calendars for June 27 as you may witness hundreds of gliterring meteors per hour. The June Bootids meteor shower in most year generates only some meteors per hour.

If you wish to spot it, find the Bootes constellation, which is situated left of the Little Dipper. Make sure to monitor either before dawn or after dusk.