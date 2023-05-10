Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Shocking! Value of unclaimed deposits, shares and dividends exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, check details

The Indian government aims to locate nominees for unclaimed financial instruments, including deposits, shares, and insurance policies.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Shocking! Value of unclaimed deposits, shares and dividends exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, check details
Shocking! Value of unclaimed deposits, shares and dividends exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, check details

Unclaimed deposits at financial institutions: In an effort to address the rising issue of unclaimed deposits, shares, dividends, mutual funds, and insurance policies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on all financial regulators to conduct a special campaign. The government aims to locate the nominees and provide them with the benefits of these unclaimed financial instruments. During the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council, it was decided that a campaign would be launched to provide information to nominees within a specified timeframe, in cases where their details are available but they are unaware of this information.

Unclaimed deposits in banks reached a staggering Rs. 48,262 crore as of the 2021–22 fiscal year, up from Rs. 39,264 crore in 2020–21, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) annual report. According to the RBI, banks in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh hold the largest sums of unclaimed deposits.

Insurance companies have also been affected by this problem, with a total of Rs. 22,043 crore deposited in life insurance companies till March 31, 2021, with no claimant. Non-life insurance companies have deposits of Rs. 1,241.81 crore as of the same date, which have no claimants. LIC, the country's largest insurance company, alone has unclaimed deposits of Rs. 21,538.93 crore, including interest of Rs. 2911.08 crore on these deposits.

The information received from SEBI reveals that mutual funds had deposits of Rs. 1590 crore as unclaimed amounts till March 31, 2021. This includes Rs. 671.88 crore as unclaimed redemption and Rs. 918.79 crore as unclaimed dividends. The number of unclaimed shares is also staggering, with an estimated 117 crore shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), valued at around Rs. 50,000 crore, with a dividend of Rs. 5700 crore included on these shares.

Read more: Big update on Aadhaar card verification: Government extends deadline for this work, check details

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.