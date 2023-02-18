PM Kisan Yojana: These farmers won't receive next installment, here's why

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a scheme by the Indian Central Government that provides financial assistance to farmers in the form of an installment of Rs 2000 every four months, amounting to Rs 6000 annually. The 12th installment has been disbursed to eligible farmers, and the 13th installment is set to be released soon. Farmers who have not received the benefits of this scheme can register on the PM Kisan Yojana website.

However, not all farmers are eligible for this scheme. According to the Bihar Agriculture Department's website, farmers whose bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar and NPCI (not DBT enabled) will not receive the benefit. To receive the next installment, farmers must open a DBT enabled bank account in India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) at the post office.

It is also necessary for beneficiaries to complete their eKYC to take advantage of this scheme. They can link their Aadhaar with the PM-Kisan portal and mobile number through an OTP or by visiting their nearest centers and updating their eKYC with biometrics.

For SBI bank account holders with a linked mobile number, they can link their Aadhaar with their bank account by messaging 567676. An SMS response will be sent if the mobile number is not registered or if Aadhaar is already linked with the account. If the verification fails, they will need to go to an SBI branch to complete the process.

To complete eKYC, farmers need to visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, click on the eKYC option, and submit their Aadhaar number and captcha information. An OTP will be sent to their mobile number, which they need to fill in and proceed. The eKYC will be completed in the next step.

