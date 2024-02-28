Personal Finance

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

The Indian government will release the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) 16th instalment on February 28, 2024, according to the PM Kisan website. The PM KISAN Yojana's 15th instalment of the scheme was on November 15, 2023. It has been made mandatory to complete the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process for the farmers enrolled under the PM-KISAN scheme. The eKYC process can be carried out through OTP (One-Time Password) on the PM-KISAN portal. Farmers can also go to their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to complete the Biometric-based eKYC. Farmers can also seek help from the PM-KISAN Helpline at 155261 or dial 011-24300606 for any queries, according to the PM Kisan website. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. Read: 7th Pay Commission news: Will DA 'formula' change after March? Know latest update here PM-KISAN Scheme: Steps to apply for the 16th instalment online Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner

Click on New Farmer Registration enter your Aadhar number and fill captcha

Now enter details and click on 'Yes'

Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form, save it and take a printout for future reference. PM-KISAN Scheme: Check the status Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the home page

Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number

Click on ‘Get Data’

The status of the instalment will be displayed.

