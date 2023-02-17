PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 13th Installment likely to be released on February 24, steps to check status

File photo

Millions of farmers are waiting for the 13th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). The next payment of Rs 2,000 is expected to be released on February 24, a report by Zee News. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release of the 13th Installment of PM-KISAN.

Under the PM Kisan Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Farmers must have finished their e-KYC and have no registration issues in order to qualify for the 13th payment. Farmers who have not finished their e-KYC have been asked by the government to do so as soon as possible to ensure they receive the payment.

Here is a step-by-step to complete the mandatory e-KYC

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the eKYC option.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

It is important to note that farmers will also be able to complete the e-KYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). They will have to carry their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How to Check Status