PAN-Aadhaar news: Will you be charged Rs 1,000 fine if documents not linked? Here's the reality

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar card linking limit has been extended by the Indian government by three months to June 30, 2023. The previous deadline of March 31, 2023, was recently extended with this ruling. Before the previous deadline, the Income Tax Department had made it obligatory for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar. However, the extended date has given taxpayers reason to relax.

The Income Tax department has provided links on its website to check if PAN is linked to Aadhaar. Taxpayers failing to link their PAN with Aadhaar by the new deadline will have an inoperative PAN, and will not be able to perform banking services, file income tax returns or carry out stock market transactions. Starting July 1, 2022, a penalty of Rs.1,000 will apply to PAN holders who fail to link their PAN-Aadhaar until June 30, 2023. If the link is not made, PAN will be inactive from July 1, 2023.

To check Aadhaar-PAN link status online, taxpayers can visit the Income Tax e-filing portal and select 'Quick Links' on the homepage. Next, they should click on 'Link Aadhaar Status' and enter their PAN and Aadhaar numbers. If the two are linked, a message will be displayed indicating that the PAN is already linked to the given Aadhaar. If the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the message will state that the request has been sent for validation.

Taxpayers can also check their Aadhaar-PAN link status via SMS by sending a message to 567678 or 56161. If the PAN and Aadhaar cards are linked, the message you obtain will say that PAN and Aadhaar are already linked in the ITD database. If it is not linked, the taxpayer will be informed that Aadhaar is not associated with the PAN in the ITD database.

