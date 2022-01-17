Multibagger penny stocks: 2000% bumper return on investment in 1 year, here’s how

The stock market is a high-risk arena where the ‘mood of the market’ changes every second. Investors can become crorepatis overnight and they can also love everything in a single moment. However, investing with caution can help you make the right choice of stocks and get bumper returns on your investments in the stock market. Today, we will talk about one such stock that has given major returns to its investors.

This penny stock was once trading for few rupees but today it is making huge gains. This stock is called GRM Overseas Share.

Bumper returns in just one year

This share of a rice milling company has grown from Rs 34 to Rs 782.40 in the last one year. This means that the stock has given its investors a return of 2,171.78%. At this rate, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in this stock a year ago would now stand at Rs 23 lakh.

History of the stock

In the last 10 years, GRM Overseas stock has grown from Rs 1.93 to Rs 782.40. This means an unbelievable growth of 40,450% in value. In the last 5 years, the increase is 17,325%. The stock was trading at Rs 856 this week.

On the other hand, it has grown in leaps and bounds from Rs 156 to Rs 782 in the last six months. The stock value has increased by 400%. In the last one month, this growth is 55%. From Rs 504 in December, it has growth Rs 277 to trade at Rs 782.