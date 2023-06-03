LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: Invest Rs 1,358 monthly and get Rs 25 lakh at maturity

LIC provides several insurance plans that can benefit people after retirement or families in case of the death of the policyholder. LIC Jeevan Anand is a life insurance policy which offered a special combination of savings and protection to policyholders. LIC released a new version called New Jeevan Anand Plan after the withdrawal of the LIC Jeevan Anand plan. Know all about LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy below.
LIC New Jeevan Anand: Features
LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: Benefits
LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: Calculator
With the New Jeevan Anand Policy, you can receive up to Rs 25 lakh with a minimum payment assured of Rs 5 lakh. You must invest in the policy for 35 years and make payments of Rs 1,358 per month or Rs 16,300 per year to be eligible for this benefit. The policyholder must invest Rs 45 per day approximately.