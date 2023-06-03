LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: Invest Rs 1,358 monthly and get Rs 25 lakh at maturity

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC provides several insurance plans that can benefit people after retirement or families in case of the death of the policyholder. LIC Jeevan Anand is a life insurance policy which offered a special combination of savings and protection to policyholders. LIC released a new version called New Jeevan Anand Plan after the withdrawal of the LIC Jeevan Anand plan. Know all about LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy below.

LIC New Jeevan Anand: Features

It is a participating whole-life endowment plan, so in addition to receiving benefits that are guaranteed, you also make profits.

The insured gets an option of regular premium payment.

The policyholder gets the maturity amount on surviving till the end of the plan.

Until the policyholder reaches the age of 100, the risk covered by the policy is ongoing. This indicates that both during and after the policy term, the death benefit is paid out.

LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: Benefits

Death benefit

Maturity benefit

Participation in profits

Tax benefits

LIC New Jeevan Anand Policy: Calculator

With the New Jeevan Anand Policy, you can receive up to Rs 25 lakh with a minimum payment assured of Rs 5 lakh. You must invest in the policy for 35 years and make payments of Rs 1,358 per month or Rs 16,300 per year to be eligible for this benefit. The policyholder must invest Rs 45 per day approximately.