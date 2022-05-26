Indian Railways: Passengers can now book train tickets via QR code scanning, here's how

File Photo

Under the Digital India initiative, the Indian Railways have announced that passengers will now be able to book their rail tickets via QR code scanning. The service first started with Southern Railways, and will now begin in Northern Railways as well. Passengers will be able to book tickets via QR code and make payment via UPI-based mobile apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Freecharge.

Steps to scan QR code to avail unreserved tickets

Step 1: Passengers should download the UTS app and complete the registration process and log in.

Step 2: Under the Book Ticket Menu, choose the option for QR booking.

Step 3: Choose the destination and book the ticket.

Step 4: The UTS app will now generate a QR code of the ticket which passengers will be able to use at the railway station.

Step 5: Make the payment and the ticket will be generated instantly.

Railways have also announced that it has enabled bookings of ATVM tickets, recharge of ATVM Smart Cards through Paytm, Freecharge, and UPI QR Code in the system. This QR-based system will help passengers to book tickets and make payments more easily.

The South Western Railways have introduced QR code ticketing systems for over 60 stations. Notably, Bengaluru presented this facility at 13 stations in 2018.