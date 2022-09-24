Search icon
How to apply for a passport online? Step-by-step guide

You can apply for a passport online through Passport Seva Portal.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

For international travel, a passport is a must. A person needs to have an official foreign travel document issued by the government of India to travel abroad for any reason, including education, pilgrimage, tourism, business, medical treatment, or family visits.

The number of Indians travelling abroad has significantly increased over the past few years, which has increased the demand for passport-related services. The Passport Seva Project (PSP), an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), was started in May 2010 in response to the rising demand. The passport application and issuance processes, as well as other related services, have been made simpler by Passport Seva. Online passport applications need the completion of paperwork and physical verification by state police.

Additionally, the Passport is delivered right to the applicant's registered address.

Visit the Passport Seva website if you intend to apply for a passport and will also be travelling abroad. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to submit your passport application.

How to apply online for a passport:

Step 1: Visit the Passport Seva Online Portal at passportindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the "Register Now" option on the home screen to register for the portal.

Step 3: After registering, use the registered Login ID to access the Passport Seva Online Portal.

Step 4: To apply for a new passport or to have an existing passport reissued, click the "Apply" button now.

Step 5: Complete the form by entering all necessary information and submit.

Step 6: Click the View Saved/Submitted Applications option.

Step 7: To pay the minimum fees for the service, click on the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" tab.

Note: All PSK/POPSK/PO have made online payments necessary for scheduling appointments. Regular applications cost Rs. 1,500, while those for Tatkal passports cost Rs. 2,000.

Step 8: To print your transaction receipt after paying the cost by net banking or another available method, click the "Print Application Receipt" link.

Step 9: Following the submission of your application, you will also receive an SMS with the appointment information. The Passport Office will require this message as proof.

Step 10: Bring all of the original documents you submitted with your application to the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) on the scheduled appointment day.

