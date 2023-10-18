Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

A daily investment of Rs 7 can yield a Rs 5,000 pension after retirement. Check the details to know how.

The Atal Pension Yojana isa government scheme that lets you secure a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 by saving just the cost of a cup of tea every day. If you kickstart your contributions at the age of 18 with a daily savings of Rs 7, you'll be looking at that comfortable Rs 5,000 pension every month after you retire.

Wondering about the monthly investment? According to the Atal Pension Yojana Contribution Chart, if you begin at 18, you need to put in a minimum of Rs 210 every month. So, by setting aside Rs 7 a day, you can make that Rs 210 monthly contribution. When you hit the ripe age of 60, your monthly pension of Rs 5,000 awaits.

Now, if you start a bit later, say at 25, your monthly investment bumps up to Rs 376. At 30, it's Rs 577, and by the time you're 35, you'll be contributing Rs 902 monthly. But hey, it's all for that sweet Rs 5,000 monthly pension, right?

The Atal Pension Yojana, launched by the Central Government in 2015-16, is a guaranteed monthly pension scheme designed for workers and economically weaker individuals. The age bracket for investment ranges from 18 to 40 years.